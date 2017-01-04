StarFeine.com/ Splash
Andrew Garfield once had a really magical time at Disneyland.
Almost five years ago, the Hacksaw Ridge star celebrated his 29th birthday at Disneyland with Emma Stone and a group of his closest friends. But what seems like a normal birthday outing has quickly turned into a hilarious anecdote, thanks to a video from W magazine that's making the rounds on social media. In the video, Garfield opens up about that special day and reveals that he, Stone and the rest of their friends were...well, stoned.
"They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven. How about Space Mountain three times in a row?" he recalls. "I freaked out on It's a Small World. I was like, 'It is a f--king small world.'"
Not before long, Garfield and co. began to have out-of-body experiences in other Disneyland worlds. "There was a moment when me and eight of my closest friends found ourselves...we didn't even realize anyone else was doing it. We were walking through Fantasyland and there was a song that was playing coming out of the trees, and we were all doing this—dancing through—an di think at one point we all started looking around going, 'We're all doing the same dance. How did this happen?'" he says while imitating the interpretative dance moves he and his friends conjured.
"And then we just kind of like build to this choreographed like through Disneyland like who are these grown men and women really f--king high just totally like what the f--k.," he says, laughing as he remembers.
"And we had this girl called Chantelle—bless you, Chantelle, wherever you are—she was our guide. And I think she was that innocent and pure of heart that she had no idea that we were on drugs."
Garfield feels even more terribly about the way they acted around their tour guide because of how complimentary she was. "'You guys are great. I wish all of my guys were like you,'" he remembers her saying. "Then we went back to my house and talked about how insane that day was because we were all having our own experiences, and I think we all kind of came back going, 'Were you thinking this?'
"We all realized we were all thinking so many of the same things at the same time. Just stoned conversation. Everyone had a different freak out at a different place."
Sounds like the birthday party of a lifetime!