Diego Luna Gets "Emotional" Over a Fan's Star Wars Story

For Luna, playing Rebel Alliance Captain and Intelligence officer Cassian Andor was everything he hoped it would be—and oh so much more. "All the work with the stunts, it's so cool. It's like choreography. Killing a Stormtrooper it's so nice, but you have to rehearse, right? But that feeling of running and suddenly [shooting] and the guy falls, it's so special. I've dreamed of that my whole life," the 37-year-old actor told E! News' Erin Lim in December. "Getting to a place where everything around you is Star Wars and doing it over and over and over, it was perfect."

The movie doesn't just feel perfect: Critics and fans agree that it looks perfect, too. Visually, Rogue One makes quite an impact (for a number of reasons). Luna was reminded of that Tuesday when he shared one fan's story on Twitter, admitting, "I got emotional reading this!"