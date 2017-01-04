2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Who's ready to celebrate the best music of the year as heard on iHeartRadio?

For the fourth year in a row, the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning and the list of talented nominees is nothing short of spectacular.

Drake, Justin Timberlake, Sia, The Chainsmokers and Twenty One Pilots are set to battle it out in the buzzed about category known as Song of the Year.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez will go head-to-head for Female Artist of the Year as Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes battle it out for the dudes.

Similar to previous years, fan voting will determine this year's Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell. And in between all the awards, the live TV event will feature special performances from artists including the one and only Bruno Mars.