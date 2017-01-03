When it comes to Kate Hudson, she's an open book.

The actress partnered up with longtime pal and fashion designer Michael Kors for his third-ever Glamour Games, a viral video segment that tested just how much Kate and Michael know about each other's most favorite things. Things quickly took a turn for the candid when the blond stunner was asked to reveal her fave celebrity crush.

Kate didn't pause to play coy, and instead teased, "'The Dude' in The Big Lebowski. He kind of weirdly looks like he could be my dad's brother!" Unfortunately, Michael couldn't pair Hudson's pops Kurt Russellto the man in question and Kate ultimately responded, "Jeff Bridges. He's so cool."

For the record, Hudson is exactly three decades younger than the 67-year-old Oscar winner, but hey, age is totally just a number.