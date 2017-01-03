The dust hasn't settled between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp just yet.
E! News obtained the documents in which the actress filed a Request for Order motion with the court to enforce the $7 million settlement—all of which Heard requested be donated by Depp to the ACLA and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles—she made with Depp in August and to officially finalize their divorce.
In the docs, she claims, "Johnny has not lived up to his obligation to me under the [settlement], including payments, allowing me to retrieve my personal property, transferring title of a vehicle to me and meeting regarding division of the furniture and furnishings in the residential units we occupied."
She also noted, "I have been committed to a quick resolution of this matter so that I can be divorced from [Depp]. Unfortunately, Johnny and his counsel seem to wish to prolong the proceeding as a means of punishing me."
Finally, she concluded, "Johnny has delayed the resolution of this matter. I want my life back. I want to be divorced now."
She also denies Depp's request for $100,000 in court sanctions and is now seeking more money in the settlement to account for the additional attorney's fees and costs associated with her request.
Frederick M. Brown-Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
We also received the court docs in which Depp's team responded on December 30, claiming the actress is only using the divorce to seek more fame.
"Her request is entirely unnecessary under the law and suggests a last-ditch effort to garner media attention and somehow further her public persona by virtue of proximity to Johnny Depp," the response states. "From the inception of this dissolution Amber has sought to build a case in the court of public opinion."
His team claims the media attention has waned since they reached a resolution in August, and they believe this is her attempt to re-spark the fire.
"Amber is now courting renewed media attention with this unnecessary Request for Order. Her application is not only a blatant attempt to extend her fifteen minutes of fame but also a waste of the Court's limited time and resources and an embarrassing grab for addition and unwarranted attorney's fees."
Though Heard's team has no response at this time, after Depp's request for court sanctions last month, her lawyer Pierce O'Donnell told E! News: "After his string of recent setbacks at the box office, I'm glad that Johnny Depp seems to have rediscovered his comic touch with this laughable motion," he said. "It is just another lame attempt by Mr. Depp and his team to not pay my client the money she is owed. We look forward to prevailing in court—and to getting sick children and women in need the money that Mr. Depp is denying them."