If you've ever scrolled through your social media feed and found yourself a bit thunderstruck at the extremes that makeup tutorials are going to...

You're not alone. And celebrity makeup artist Tina Turnbow feels the same way.

Beauty in the social media age is often about filtering and layering to reach a certain standard of perfection. And while retouching bothers Turnbow greatly, it's the skin sameness and loss of realistic complexions that puzzles her more.

"I've always had the aesthetic of trying to let the skin come through, trying to be honest in my work, not masking but enhancing the natural beauty," Tina, whose clients include Keri Russell, Taylor Schilling and Laura Prepon, shared. So you can understand her weariness at the fact that the looks getting all the "likes" these days are the exact opposite of natural.