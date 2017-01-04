For decades, Oprah Winfrey has tried to live her best life on and off camera.

Through 25 seasons of The Oprah Winfrey Show, her self-titled magazine and her own network titled OWN, the TV legend has also provided countless tools to viewers at home on how they can improve their health, relationships, finances and other curve balls.

But through all the fame and success, the talk-show host has bravely opened up about one struggle in her own life she just couldn't seem to conquer, until now. It's the battle over weight.

While the Weight Watchers spokesperson recently graced the magazine's January/February issue where she admitted to losing 42 pounds since joining the program in the summer of 2015, the journey hasn't always been an easy one.

"Like millions of women, it's been the battle of my life," she once shared with viewers. "I've shared every step of my journey with you."