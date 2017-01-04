One day, Drake is going to be in a serious relationship.

That day is not tomorrow.

And what's the rush to get him paired off, anyway? He's only 30 and, as one of the most successful rap artists alive right now, he swims in a sea populated by far more fish than any average male ecosystem could possibly comprehend.

Yet Drake-in-love seems to be the preferred persona among his fans, particularly when it pertains to his great public love, the yin to his yang, his sometime duet partner and the fuel that seemingly keeps his fantasies going.

That would be Rihanna, of course.