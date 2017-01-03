Natalie Portman, Amy Adams and Andrew Garfield have a lot in common...
Not only are all three of them nominated for Golden Globes this year, but they also had the same idea when it came to ringing in 2017.
E! News' Marc Malkin caught up with the actors at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala on Monday where each one of them dished that they enjoyed a relaxing night in with their loved ones on New Year's Eve.
Portman revealed, "We had a very tame New Year's at home," gushing, "My husband cooked a very delicious dinner."
Adams told us she and her hubby, Darren Le Gallo, had a date night before ringing in 2017 with their daughter Aviana Olea Le Gallo.
"My husband and I realized that coming up on New Year's that we hadn't had a true date in a long time," she dished. "So we went out for sushi."
Then on New Year's Eve, she added, "We were at home. I made it to the actual L.A. New Year's, but I fell asleep pretty soon after that. I rang it in with my daughter."
Though we hoped to add Garfield to our list of celebrity couples who rang in 2017 together, wishing he and Emma Stone perhaps rekindled, he explained that he celebrated with a group of pals instead.
"I was with very close friends and had a lovely, lovely time," he said. "A really nice, relaxed time."
Perhaps they're all saving up their energy for the Golden Globes after-parties on Sunday!