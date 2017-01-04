Have you ever glanced at a celeb bikini pic and thought, "What does she eat to look that good?!"
We wonder the same thing. Sure, we've tried various celeb diets, such Olivia Munn's 20-80 diet. But, honestly, we're tired of depriving ourselves. Can't we just eat delicious food and feel damn great, too? Good news, folks: We can.
We reached out to A-list restaurants (read: celeb hot spots) for good eats that won't make you feel guilty. If you're in Los Angeles or New York City, check them out. If not, let this be your inspiration for dishes to make at home.
Happy eating!
Mikey Pozarik
It isn't hard to comprehend why by CHLOE is a hot spot. With one location in LA and another three in NYC, the restaurant offers budget-friendly vegan delights that are made fresh from local produce.
Location: New York City and Los Angeles
Celebrity Diners: Anna Kendrick and Miley Cyrus
The Go-To: "The Guac Burger"
What's in It: Black beans, quinoa, sweet potato patty, corn salsa, onion, guacamole, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli
Courtesy Gracias Madre
Love Mexican food? Gracias Madre offers an organic, plant-based solution to your cravings.
Location: San Francisco and West Hollywood, CA
Celebrity Diners: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder
The Go-To: Flautas de camote
What's in It: 100 percent organic, handmade tortillas, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, guacamole, cilantro
Courtesy Hugo's
Known for their "stealthy, healthy" meals, Hugo's offers patrons something for everyone, whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free.
Location: Los Angeles (3 locations)
Celebrity Diners: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Shay Mitchell, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham
The Go-To: Create-A-Bowl
What's in it: Three-to-five choices from 15 vegetable options, five grains (including quinoa), four legume or legume-vegetable mixes, 21 sauces, 11 meat or meat-substitute choices and three soups
Courtesy Cafe Gratitude
Cafe Gratitude makes the community a priority, making 100 percent organic, plant-based food accessible and affordable for the Los Angeles community.
Location: Los Angeles (4 locations) and San Diego
Celebrity Diners: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway, Lea Michele, Arianna Grande, Tim Robbins
The Go-To: The Macrobiotic Whole Bowl
What's in It: Braised butternut squash, adzuki beans, sea vegetables, sautéed kale, kim chee, garlic tahini, teriyaki almonds
Diet, sch-miet.