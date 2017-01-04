Eat Up: Tasty, Guilt-Free Meals That Celebs Love

Have you ever glanced at a celeb bikini pic and thought, "What does she eat to look that good?!"

We wonder the same thing. Sure, we've tried various celeb diets, such Olivia Munn's 20-80 diet. But, honestly, we're tired of depriving ourselves. Can't we just eat delicious food and feel damn great, too? Good news, folks: We can. 

We reached out to A-list restaurants (read: celeb hot spots) for good eats that won't make you feel guilty. If you're in Los Angeles or New York City, check them out. If not, let this be your inspiration for dishes to make at home.

Happy eating!

ESC: Celeb Restaurants, by Chloe

Mikey Pozarik

by CHLOE

It isn't hard to comprehend why by CHLOE is a hot spot. With one location in LA and another three in NYC, the restaurant offers budget-friendly vegan delights that are made fresh from local produce. 

Location: New York City and Los Angeles

Celebrity Diners: Anna Kendrick and Miley Cyrus

The Go-To: "The Guac Burger"

What's in It: Black beans, quinoa, sweet potato patty, corn salsa, onion, guacamole, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli

ESC: Celeb Restaurants, Gracias Madre

Courtesy Gracias Madre

Gracias Madre

Love Mexican food? Gracias Madre offers an organic, plant-based solution to your cravings. 

Location: San Francisco and West Hollywood, CA

Celebrity Diners: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder

The Go-To: Flautas de camote

What's in It: 100 percent organic, handmade tortillas, sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, black beans, pico de gallo, cashew nacho cheese, guacamole, cilantro 

ESC: Celeb Restaurants, Hugo's

Courtesy Hugo's

Hugo's 

Known for their "stealthy, healthy" meals, Hugo's offers patrons something for everyone, whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free. 

Location: Los Angeles (3 locations)

Celebrity Diners: Kim Kardashian, Kourtney KardashianShay Mitchell, Sarah Silverman, Lena Dunham

The Go-To: Create-A-Bowl 

What's in it: Three-to-five choices from 15 vegetable options, five grains (including quinoa), four legume or legume-vegetable mixes, 21 sauces, 11 meat or meat-substitute choices and three soups

ESC: Celeb Restaurants, Cafe Gratitude

Courtesy Cafe Gratitude

Cafe Gratitude

Cafe Gratitude makes the community a priority, making 100 percent organic, plant-based food accessible and affordable for the Los Angeles community.

Location: Los Angeles (4 locations) and San Diego

Celebrity Diners: Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Anne Hathaway, Lea Michele, Arianna Grande, Tim Robbins

The Go-To: The Macrobiotic Whole Bowl

What's in It: Braised butternut squash, adzuki beans, sea vegetables, sautéed kale, kim chee, garlic tahini, teriyaki almonds

Diet, sch-miet. 

