"Do what your mother says, it makes things easier," Reynolds said to Fisher.

"It's like the old days in a way, but I'm like the old days," Reynolds said in an interview.

"Love that voice. Isn't that a great voice? Wish I had it," Reynolds said while watching an old tape of Fisher singing.

"We are at a lap dance, a celebrity lap dance, which is where celebrities of all shapes and ages sign autographs for cash prizes. It's sort of like going to a strip club, except they don't stuff cash in your underwear, but that's kind of it," Fisher said while attending a Fan Expo and charging $70 for an autograph.