Wildcats Forever: Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens' New Duet Is a Dream Come True for Every High School Musical Fan

Could Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens be working on new material for a High School Musical revival?!

Well not quite, but the former co-stars and IRL besties recently reunited to perform their own version of Elle King's "Ex's & Oh's," which was later shared on Tisdale's YouTube page Tuesday. 

And as it turns out, Ashley and Vanessa's characters Sharpay and Gabriella never actually performed a duet together for the beloved Disney move trilogy, so this performance is quite a treat for HSM fanatics. Accompanied by Tisdale's hubby Chris French, Hudgens, wearing the Elisabetta Shag Fur Jacket by AS by DF, and Ashley perform a stripped-down version of the pop hit while barefoot in a makeshift fort. 

Yes, 2017 is already off to a fantastic start. 

Since relaunching her YouTube page, Tisdale has released quite a few covers (and even her own music!) of chart-topping songs alongside her musically-inclined beau. 

The last time the singer-actress, 31, released an album of her own was 2009 so suffice to say her fans have waited long enough for Ashley to hit the studio for a third record. 

Maybe even a collab album with Vanessa? Hey, anything's possible when it comes to these two Wildcats.

