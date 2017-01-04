Everyone wants to be seated at the cool kids table—and when you're at the Golden Globe Awards, every table is cool.

While we know who's a proud member of the nominee pool for this year's upcoming ceremony and who will be doling out golden statues at the podium, there are still a few elements of the Golden Globes that will remain a mystery until the big night—the winners, the fashion and the seating chart.

It's only until the camera pans to the audience during the live broadcast Sunday evening that fans will get to see which lucky stars got to wine and dine together over the course of the highly anticipated ceremony.

While attendees are typically seated with their co-stars, in a dream world, there are a few pairings we hope assemble in the name of television magic.