Emma Summerton/Glamour
Lena Dunhamis standing up to her critics.
Glamour magazine opted out of photoshopping the actress and her Girls co-stars for their February 2017 issue, a move that prompted Dunham to speak out on Instagram following the tell-all interview's release.
"Okay, here goes: throughout my teens I was told, in no uncertain terms, that I was f--king funny looking," the always outspoken celeb began her lengthy message. "Potbelly, rabbit teeth, knock knees- I could never seem to get it right and it haunted my every move. I posed as the sassy confident one, secretly horrified and hurt by careless comments and hostility."
Lena, 30, continued, "Let's get something straight: I didn't hate what I looked like- I hated the culture that was telling me to hate it. When my career started, some people celebrated my look but always through the lens of 'isn't she brave? Isn't it such a bold move to show THAT body on TV?'"
"Then there were the legions of trolls who made high school teasing look like a damned joke with the violent threats they heaped on, the sickening insults that made me ache for teen girls like me who might be reading my comments," Dunham added.
Lena then went on to commend Glamour for promoting body positivity while slamming those who believe they have a right to critique her physical shape.
"Well, today this body is on the cover of a magazine that millions of women will read, without photoshop, my thigh on full imperfect display. Whether you agree with my politics, like my show or connect to what I do, it doesn't matter- my body isn't fair game. No one's is, no matter their size, color, gender identity, and there's a place for us all in popular culture to be recognized as beautiful," she wrote.
"Haters are gonna have to get more intellectual and creative with their disses in 2017 because none of us are going to be scared into muumuus by faceless basement dwellers, or cruel blogs, or even our partners and friends. Thank you to the women in Hollywood (and on Instagram!) leading the way, inspiring and normalizing the female form in EVERY form, and thank you to @glamourmag for letting my cellulite do the damn thing on news stands everywhere today Love you all," Dunham concluded.
In her sit-down alongside Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams, the Girls castmates get real about everything from who almost quit the show to infighting on set and when a reunion might take place.
Glamour's February issue hits newsstands Jan. 10.