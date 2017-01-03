5 Things to Know About Sam Hunt's Fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler

We could practically hear women's hearts breaking all over the world after finding out Sam Hunt is engaged to his longtime, on-and-off girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler...But, selfishness aside, his love for her is undeniably adorable.

A rep for the 32-year-old country singer confirmed their engagement to E! News on Monday, and after some thorough researching, investigating and Instagram stalking, we have to admit, she seems pretty rad.

But you can decide for yourself what to think about Ms. Hannah Lee with these five facts we discovered about her: