Heather Locklear Tying Up "Loose Ends" Amid Rehab Reports

Another year, another chance to do better.
Amid reports that she has entered rehab for the fifth time in nine years, Heather Locklear issued a statement to E! News Tuesday explaining her present situation. "I am feeling great and am taking steps to enrich and better my life," Locklear said. Without going into further detail, the 55-year-old Melrose Place star added, "Currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead."
Locklear, of course, has a long history of battling drug and alcohol abuse.
In March 2008, the actress' doctor called 911 and claimed she was suicidal. Three months later, she sought treatment at an Arizona facility for anxiety and depression. "She requested an in-depth evaluation of her medication and entered into a medical facility for proper diagnosis and treatment," her rep said at the time. In September 2008, Locklear was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription drugs. In April 2010, she was arrested for a misdemeanor hit-and-run; two months later, she began a 30-day in-patient program.
Most recently, in January 2012, Locklear was hospitalized after a 911 call was placed from her home. Reports at the time claimed the Spin City star may have mixed alcohol and prescription medication. Locklear, for her part, has never publicly discussed any of the incidents.
Locklear currently stars as First Lady Katelynn Christian TLC's Too Close to Home. The eight-episode second season, created and produced by Tyler Perry, returns Wednesday at 10 p.m.