Paige didn't hold back her feelings on Total Divas!

On Wednesday's episode, Paige tried to keep her neck injury a secret and only told Eva Marie that she was in "so much pain" during a "bonding" weekend in San Antonio. So when word of Paige's injury made its way back to Vice President of Talent Relations Mark Carrano, Paige immediately thought Eva Marie told him and was furious.

"Yeah same old Eva, you're a piece of s--t, you are a piece of s--t," Paige told Eva Marie. "Why the f--k did you go up to Carrano and tell him about my freakin' neck? I told you not to tell anyone. Same old Eva, you're always going to be the freakin' same. You're a piece of s--t!"

But was Eva Marie really the one who told Carrano?

Take a look at the recap to find out and to see what Carrano says to Paige when he learns about her injury!