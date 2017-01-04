Nicole Kidman Reveals Daughter Sunday Rose Is Becoming an Actress

Earlier this week, stars lined the red carpet at the 2017 Palm Springs International Film Festival. Nicole Kidman, among those in attendance, spoke to E! News' Marc Malkin on the red carpet about celebrating New Year's Eve over the weekend.

Kidman rang in the New Year in Nashville with her children, as husband Keith Urban was performing that night. Urban brought his wife on stage to pay their respects to many of the musical greats that passed away in 2016. "I wanted to do that, for him—to support my hubby, and also support those artists who we lost in 2016," she told E! News.

Urban's performance, which aired on CNN, paid homage to Leonard Cohen, The Eagles, Merle Haggard and Prince.