January Jones doesn't regret becoming a single mom at age 33.

"I don't believe in regret. I just try to be a better person. Try to be a better mom," the 38-year-old actress says in Red's February issue, on newsstands Tuesday. "But I think even missteps are done for a reason. I have déjà vu a lot and someone once told me that when you feel déjà vu a lot, it's because you are living your life the way it should be lived. And so I feel—even if it's been a mistake—it has led me to where I am now. So, no: I don't believe in regretting anything."

January welcomed her son Xander Jones in September 2011. For personal reasons, the actress has never publicly revealed his paternity. "My younger sisters and my mom and my doula were in the room; my brother-in-law and my dad were next door. I only wanted women with me. Female energy," she says. "It was a 30-hour process but it was awesome. I'd love to do it again."