Don't untag and drive, kids.

That's just one of the latest lessons Degrassi: Next Class will be teaching viewers when it returns for its third season on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 6, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the wreckage.

In the sneak peek above from the season three premiere, Zoe (Ana Golja) and Goldi (Soma Bhatia) get into a minor car accident after Zoe, who came out to her classmates at the end of last season, discovers her mother might find out she's gay from a viral video posted by Vijay (Dante Scott) that accuses her of being "a self-hating gay."

And when she goes to untag herself from the post while driving, well, press play on the video above to see how that turns out.