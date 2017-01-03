Don't untag and drive, kids.
That's just one of the latest lessons Degrassi: Next Class will be teaching viewers when it returns for its third season on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 6, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the wreckage.
In the sneak peek above from the season three premiere, Zoe (Ana Golja) and Goldi (Soma Bhatia) get into a minor car accident after Zoe, who came out to her classmates at the end of last season, discovers her mother might find out she's gay from a viral video posted by Vijay (Dante Scott) that accuses her of being "a self-hating gay."
And when she goes to untag herself from the post while driving, well, press play on the video above to see how that turns out.
Netflix
While Zoe's accident is fortunately a minor one, the same can't be said for the shocking bus crash that came at the end of the season two finale, leaving the fate of more than a few fan-favorite characters in jeopardy.
Maya (Olivia Scriven), Zig (Ricardo Hoyos), Tristan (Lyle Lettau), Jonah (Ehren Kassam), Grace (Nikki Gould) and Tiny (Richard Walters) were all on the school bus when it crashed, and while no casualties had been reported, one student was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
And judging from our exclusive sneak peek above, we learn Tristan survived the crash (Phew!) but is no longer student council president, with that title now belonging to Zoe. So yeah, we're still worried about Degrassi's (former?!) prez.
Degrassi: Next Class' third season will premiere Friday, Jan. 6 on Netflix.