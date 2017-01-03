UPDATE: Karrueche Tran has responded to the ongoing feud on social media. "I just..okay..First off this drama between both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense. We just brought in a new year and what we doing?? Leave the extra'd out, rah rah s--t behind. This isn't cool or funny..it's draining..not just for me..but for everyone," she wrote. "There's so much more out there in life then "twitter beefs." But anyways..second off..trying. to. make. me. feel. poppin? You talking about your old song 'Poppin'? You know what makes me feel poppin? Getting up and going to set.. walking in my apartment and seeing my Emmy with my name on it.. giving away shoes and feeding the less fortunate..being able to provide for my family with my own $$..that's what makes me feel good about myself. I been chillen...working..eating my veggies..hitting these squats and minding my own business and that's exactly how I want to keep it."

Brown also leaked Soulja Boy's phone number, to which Soulja Boy responded, "Chris brown Bitch Ass just leaked my number I'm not changing my number I got 10 iPhones this is gonna be my team breezy hot line."

________________________________

New year, new feud.