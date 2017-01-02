David Livingston/Getty Images
Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have officially called it quits in their personal paradise.
The Bachelor in Paradise stars have gone their separate ways, Stanton confirmed to E! News Monday.
"I think there's kind of been a lot of speculation about our relationship," she said at the premiere event for Season 21 of The Bachelor. "We did break up and we didn't just come out with a statement. I didn't really know how to go about it—it's kind of a weird thing, but we did break up."
"I think it's good to kind of clear the air because I think there's been so many questions and confusion about our relationship," the reality star continued. "We did decide to go our separate ways."
Instagram
E! first reported the trouble in paradise when a source revealed in mid-December that a recent fight between the two seemed all too serious for the volatile pair to last.
At the time, a second source added that the two are no longer together because of Josh's temper.
Fans caught wind of a secret split when Murray liked an Instagram comment from a follower, which read in part, "May I say it might be high time to find a nice girl outside the media world? Good luck again in Atlanta!!"
The formerly engaged couple were spotted together as recently as early December when they stepped out arm in arm for 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles and later held hands at Becca Tilley's launch party for her fashion blog.
After their televised engagement, Murray packed up his bags and moved to Orange County to be closer to the mother of two and start spending time together as a big family. "I love that Amanda's a mom. She's an amazing mom," he told E! News before his proposal in September.
"I'm madly in love with her. She's an amazing woman. She's very sweet, kind, generous—I could go on and on for days!"
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom