The stars got dressed to the nines in the name of film.

With awards season quickly approaching, the year's top movie talent stepped out in honor of the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California Monday night.

Among the A-list attendees were expectant Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied, both coordinating in black and navy ensembles.

Fellow standout actresses Amy Adams and Nicole Kidman walked the red carpet sporting eye-catching fashions while Hidden Figures' Janelle Monáe was a sartorial standout in a bold black and white patterned gown.