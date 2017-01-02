Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick celebrated the New Year the only way they know how—with each other.
The longtime on-and-off couple packed up their kids and exchanged their California sunshine for a few days in the Colorado snow to ring in 2017.
Thankfully, they took fans along for the trip, documenting their candid moments together on social media.
Whether they were strapped into a ski lift together, dancing side by side on the wing of a jet or taking mirror selfies with their tots, devoted followers couldn't help but notice all the adorable togetherness.
"Skourt forever," one fan wrote. "Stay together forever!" another followed pleaded.
Just a few weeks earlier, Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan got the news they had been waiting for all year when two sources confirmed to E! News the two were officially back on after a year and a half apart.
"They are back together and giving their relationship a try again," one insider revealed. "Scott's mellowed out a lot and hasn't been partying."
While Kardashian had never publicly ruled out the possibility of getting back together with her partner of nine years, since their breakup in July 2015, she maintained that the two were solely amicable parents doing the best for their two sons and daughter.
"I feel like every day is different, but we're totally getting along. Like, we have three beautiful kids together...But, you know, he's family. He'll always be," she told Ellen DeGeneres in January.
While they're testing the romantic waters again, ultimately, Kourtney is leaving it all up to God's plan.
"The idea of having my family together is amazing, but it's not the way things ended up," she said in Cosmopolitan's October issue. "They may end up there. I'm not sure. To me, it's in God's hands. If it's meant to be, then things will line up."