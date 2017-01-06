Depending on who you ask, getting ready for the red carpet can be so much fun… or so frustrating.

A glam squad is a must for achieving perfect hair and makeup, and the right shoes and accessories can make or break an outfit. Ultimately, though, a look begins and ends with the dress—and an increasing number of celebrities are speaking out about how challenging finding that dress can be if you don't wear a designer's so-called "sample size."

In Hollywood, whether you're a size 6 or 16 or beyond, the red carpet options offered to you tend to be limited compared to what's available for women in the size 0 to 4 range. Just ask Bryce Dallas Howard, Leslie Jones, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, Gabourey Sidibe, Christina Hendricks or Octavia Spencer—all celebrated stars who've spoken out about the lack of designer choices provided for them because they don't wear the traditional sample size.