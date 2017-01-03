EXCLUSIVE!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Takes the E!Q in 42 and, Let's Just Say, Her Priorities Have Changed Over the Years

  • By
  • &

by Natalie Finn |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rihanna

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Pics

Kim Kardashian

Kim K Leaves Home to Give Two Special Boys Their ''First Kiss''

Will and Grace, Will & Grace

Sorry, But Will & Grace's Revival Isn't a Done Deal Yet, Debra Messing Says

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

JWoww is too funny.

Jenni Farley sat down with E! News recently to talk about everything that's new with her and her family (the fam including BFF Snooki, of course) and while we had her in the hot seat, of course we wanted her to answer our rapid-fire questions.

So, she took the E!Q in 42 and we're still laughing from her talking about what husband Roger gets up to now that the mother of two would choose a nap over sex any day.

Read

John Legend Takes the E!Q in 42 and Reveals the Little Differences in Life Since Daughter Luna Was Born

Although perhaps the most eye-opening answer was the one about what happens to your reality-TV viewing habits when you're on reality TV...

Jenni JWoww Farley

CJ Rivera/Getty Images

You'll just have to watch and judge for yourself.

Meanwhile, JWoww's got a website, Miss Domesticated; a new show, go90's Snooki and JWoww: Moms With Attitude; her JWoww Cosmetics line, which has two new lip stain colors named after her kids, Meilani and Greyson; and a new Disney-themed sleeve tattoo.

"My tattoo is about 'happily never after,'" she told us. "I'm happy because now Disney is going through this new phase, where it's all about empowering women, not about the man anymore. But when I grew up in 80s it was always about the damsel in distress and the knight in shining armor, so you grow up thinking that and it doesn't happen."

So the tats aren't about unhappiness, but rather working hard to make it on your own, no matter whether there's a prince in the picture or not.

"Roger is my knight in shining armor, but reality is not like this, it takes work," she said.

And sleep. Let's not forget about the sleep, whenever possible.

TAGS/ JWoww , E!Q in 42 , Exclusives , Top Stories