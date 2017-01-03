You'll just have to watch and judge for yourself.

Meanwhile, JWoww's got a website, Miss Domesticated; a new show, go90's Snooki and JWoww: Moms With Attitude; her JWoww Cosmetics line, which has two new lip stain colors named after her kids, Meilani and Greyson; and a new Disney-themed sleeve tattoo.

"My tattoo is about 'happily never after,'" she told us. "I'm happy because now Disney is going through this new phase, where it's all about empowering women, not about the man anymore. But when I grew up in 80s it was always about the damsel in distress and the knight in shining armor, so you grow up thinking that and it doesn't happen."