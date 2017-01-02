Third times the charm for Mr. and Mrs. Phelps!
It seems Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson just love celebrating their marriage because they threw yet another wedding party just in time to simultaneously ring in the new year.
As a source confirmed to E! News, the proud parents planned a New Year's Eve wedding bash in Arizona to celebrate both their marriage and the year ahead.
Thanks to Instagram and their famous friends, fans got an inside look at the 1920s-themed soirée, complete with plenty of sparkling decor.
The bride stunned in a crystal-embellished white gown while the gold medalist donned a classic black suit and bowtie. Is that you, Jay Gatsby?
Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel and Johnson's makeup artist Lisa G were among the star-studded event's attendees.
"I am headed over to get Nicole, her mom and besties makeup ready for the evening!!" Lisa shared on Instagram before the party. "I can't wait for all of the festivities and to dance the night away!!"
The makeup artist also helped Johnson get ready for the couple's picturesque second wedding ceremony in Mexico in late October.
However, it was their first wedding ceremony that took fans by surprise. Months before the family of three stole the show in Rio, the two secretly got hitched in Arizona in June. According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the wedding was officiated by Michael's agent and friend Peter Carlisle. They were able to keep their union out of the headlines for months until the press discovered their marriage license in the fall.
"Simple reason," Michael told Sports Illustrated of the decision. "Boomer's last name was Phelps and Nicole's was Johnson, and that was going to make overseas travel more difficult. We were getting married anyway, so we just did it."
Meanwhile, Phelps managed to give fans a hint about the upcoming NYE shindig when he told Access Hollywood, "We're throwing a massive bash for everyone in the States."
From the looks of the latest photos, the husband and wife certainly kept their promise.
Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Phelps!