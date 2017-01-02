Tis the season to be cozy!

After ringing in 2017 together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson kept the party going in Miami on New Year's Day, watching the Miami Heat play Detroit and enjoying a dinner date Sunday at sushi hot spot Zuma.

And being on a group outing wasn't going to stop the happy couple from packing on the PDA.

A source exclusively tells E! News that Khloe looked really into Tristan, and that the NBA star couldn't stop staring at Khloe, who was wearing a curve-hugging black leather pencil skirt and black shirt, her hair long and slicked back.