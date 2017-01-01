However, Fawaz released the following statement to Us Weekly, saying, "I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things."

Last week, Fawaz revealed he was the one who discovered his late boyfriend's dead body in his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." Fawaz tweeted. "I will never stop missing you xx."