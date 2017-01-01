UnREAL Stars Freddie Stroma & Johanna Braddy Are Married

Cue the music and in the words of Quinn King: "Go doves! Doves, doves, doves!"

Freddie Stroma, who played the star on the mock dating show on season one of Lifetime's UnREAL, and Johanna Braddy, who played his favorite contestant, are married.

The two sealed their Everlasting love and exchanged vows at The Stables at the Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, The Knot reported Sunday, citing Johanna's rep. The bride planned the ceremony and reception with her mother, Jo Beth Braddy, the wedding outlet said.