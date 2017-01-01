Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are celebrating their engagement properly!
The couple rang in the New Year in Auckland, New Zealand where they were photographed for the first time following their exciting engagement announcement last week.
They looked happy as they walked out of the airport, heading to board a helicopter. Serena was smiling, looking chic in a floor-length grey jacket over a pair of cut-off shorts and tennis shoes. But the most exciting part of her ensemble was her engagement ring, which she gave us a first glimpse of while using her phone.
Mega Agency
Ohanian—the co-founder of Reddit—was smiling from ear-to-ear, donning a button-up shirt under a black jacket with jeans and tennis shoes.
They touched down in Auckland with Serena's sister, Venus Williams, as they prepare for next week's WTA Tournament.
However, it wasn't all business. The couple took the helicopter out of Auckland to visit Waiheke Island where they caught a few photographs and videos of the gorgeous views.
While Serena posted this fierce, Beyoncé-like Boomerang, Ohanian took to Instagram to share a photo of the beach, writing, "Just #WaihekeIsland things. Brb civilization."
Meanwhile, the pair announced their engagement news last week. Serena appropriately took to her verified Reddit account to share the news, writing a poem beside an animated photo of Ohanian getting down on one knee.
"At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And I said yes."
Ohanian responded to the post, sweetly writing, "And you made me the happiest man on the planet."
The couple reportedly first started dating in 2015 after Williams' fling with Drake.