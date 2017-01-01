Serena Williams and her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, are celebrating their engagement properly!

The couple rang in the New Year in Auckland, New Zealand where they were photographed for the first time following their exciting engagement announcement last week.

They looked happy as they walked out of the airport, heading to board a helicopter. Serena was smiling, looking chic in a floor-length grey jacket over a pair of cut-off shorts and tennis shoes. But the most exciting part of her ensemble was her engagement ring, which she gave us a first glimpse of while using her phone.