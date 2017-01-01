The Queen sends congratulations to the people of Canada in the 150th anniversary year of Confederation. Full text > https://t.co/YKWIQCM17o pic.twitter.com/1BkaaQ1S9q

Queen Elizabeth II missed her annual New Year's Day church service Sunday due to her ongoing cold but her daughter Anne, Princess Royal said the 90-year-old monarch is feeling "better."

The 66-year-old younger sister of Prince Charles and Prince William and Prince Harry's aunt made her comments to well-wishers outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, where the queen has a country retreat, BBC News reported. Anne attended the service with her and Charles' father and Elizabeth's husband, Prince Phillip, and other Royals.

"Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."