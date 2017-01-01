Britney Spears is certainly kicking off 2017 in a great way!

The 35-year-old singer shared a peek into her New Year's Eve celebrations, which were spent beside her rumored boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Spears took to Instagram to share a photo in which the pair cozied up at a restaurant together as Asghari—who was her co-star in her "Slumber Party" music video—kept his arm tight around her shoulder. Brit Brit looked so happy, smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a black ensemble with her hair down and wavy.

She captioned the post, "Happy New Year," with several celebratory emojis.