There Was a Mini Spice Girls Reunion on New Year's Eve

It looks like 2017 is already shaping up to be a great year...there was a mini Spice Girls reunion!

Victoria Beckham and Melanie C got together to give fans the best gift to kick off 2017, singing "2 Become 1" on-stage while the former Sporty Spice performed in the Maldives for New Year's Eve.

The moment was captured by audience members, showing Mel calling Victoria up to help her with the famous song. They wrapped their arms around each other and swayed back and forth, singing together as the crowd went crazy.