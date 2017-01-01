Jennifer Lopez & Drake Reunite at His New Year's Eve 2016 Show

Jennifer Lopez started off the new year with Drake.

The two have fueled romance rumors in recent weeks and have occasionally been spotted together. On New Year's Eve, J.Lo attended Drake's show at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub. Lopez had recently canceled her own New Year's Eve show at Miami's E11even nightclub.

Drake arrived at Hakkasan just after 1 a.m. Lopez was pretty incognito, sitting in a VIP booth with friends behind the stage and the DJ, while wearing a black dress with a fur stole, E! News has learned exclusively.