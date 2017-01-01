Jennifer Lopez & Drake Reunite at His New Year's Eve 2016 Show

Jennifer Lopez started off the new year with Drake.
The two have fueled romance rumors in recent weeks and have occasionally been spotted together. On New Year's Eve, J.Lo attended Drake's show at the Hakkasan Las Vegas nightclub. Lopez had recently canceled her own New Year's Eve show at Miami's E11even nightclub.
Drake arrived at Hakkasan just after 1 a.m. Lopez was pretty incognito, sitting in a VIP booth with friends behind the stage and the DJ, while wearing a black dress with a fur stole, E! News has learned exclusively.
Music star The Weeknd arrived shortly after 3am and was seen talking with the couple through the early morning hours.
Drake did not acknowledge her presence publicly during his 40-minute set, during which he performed tracks such as "Hotline Bling" and "Fake Love."
He also performed his and ex Rihanna's duet "Work" before cutting the song short and saying, "Alright, that was the vibe for 2016...you've got to give it up to my new music."
Around 2:30 a.m, Drake and Lopez left the club together through a back door reserved for employees. She led the way as they walked while holding hands, with security officers prohibiting partygoers from taking photos of them, E! News has learned.
A source told us, After making their exit out of the main club, J. lo and Drake headed Hakkasan's VIP only ling-ling lounge for a private gathering with 40 of their friends to listen to music and dance away from the public eye."
Lopez and Drake have not commented on the status of their relationship. Another source had told E! News exclusively last week J.Lo is enjoying her time with Drizzy but isn't considering him as a potential serious boyfriend, adding, "she's having fun."
The two sparked romance rumors in early December when he attended two of her Las Vegas concerts back-to-back and also left a West Hollywood restaurant with her.
They made headlines again last week after she posted on Instagram a photo of the two cuddling. Meanwhile, Rihanna unfollowed Lopez on Instagram.
They later fueled the romance rumors further on Thursday after they attended a fake winter wonderland-themed "prom," during which they were crowned king and queen, dancing up on each other and shared a kiss.