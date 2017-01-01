Rob's health scare took place more than a week after he and Chyna aired their relationship drama online, during which she said she got hacked and he said she took their daughter and left his home. They soon reconciled.

The Rob & Chyna stars have separate homes and it is unclear where they, their baby daughter Dream and her 3-year-old son King Cairo are currently residing.

Rob and Chyna did, however, spent the night together on New Year's Eve.

Early on Sunday, Chyna posted on Snapchat what appeared to be a brief video of the two laughing in bed.

"Whose Snap are you on?" she asked Rob.

"My sister," he said.