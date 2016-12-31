Kylie Jenner Says Goodbye to 2016 With One Last Bathroom Selfie

Before saying goodbye to 2016, it's only appropriate to say hello to one last selfie.

As New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off Saturday afternoon, Kylie Jenner decided to mark the occasion with one of her favorite hobbies.

How does the lighting look today because it's time for a selfie.

While posing in front of the shower, the 19-year-old tilted her head to the side and posed for a signature snap. "Last bathroom selfie of the year," she wrote to her followers.

If you think this is no big deal, may we point out that the photo received more than 1.6 million likes in three hours. The power of K, perhaps?