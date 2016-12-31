It's time to start a new year with a whole new love.

Just days after Pink revealed to fans that she had welcomed her second child with Carey Hart, the Grammy winner took to Instagram and shared a special family photo.

In the adorable snap, the couple's oldest daughter Willow Sage Hart had the biggest smile on her face while holding her baby brother.

"Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday," she wrote online. "The harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades."

It's a special time for the Hollywood couple who ended the holiday season off on a special note.