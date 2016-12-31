It's time to start a new year with a whole new love.
Just days after Pink revealed to fans that she had welcomed her second child with Carey Hart, the Grammy winner took to Instagram and shared a special family photo.
In the adorable snap, the couple's oldest daughter Willow Sage Hart had the biggest smile on her face while holding her baby brother.
"Happy New Year #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday," she wrote online. "The harts thank you for your love and we send it back to you in spades."
It's a wonderful time for the Hollywood couple who ended the holiday season off on a special note.
In the days since announcing baby Jameson Moon Hart's arrival, both mom and dad can't help but express their joy.
"The kids are all snugged up on a stormy Friday afternoon. Not gonna lie, saying that @pink and I have 'kids' makes me a lil nervous and very grown up," Carey wrote online. "And I wouldn't change it for anything in the world. #MyWifeDidGood #SheCooked2GoodOnes."
For those expecting this family to experience a wild New Year's Eve, you may want to pull the brakes.
According to Carey's latest Instagram, there are a bit more important things to attend to than a late-night party.
"Oh yeah boy!!!!!!! It's a party up in here!!!!!!!!" he joked from his kitchen. "Getting my boob pump sterilization on!!!! At least I'm drinking beer."
Gotta love the parenthood journey!