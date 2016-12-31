TCM Plans 24-Hour Debbie Reynolds Marathon in 2017

Metro Goldwyn Mayer
Debbie Reynolds is getting her due.
Turner Classic Movies is joining networks like ABC and Logo by celebrating the career highlights of the acting legend, announcing a full 24 hours of Reynolds beloved films to be aired Friday, Jan. 27. A small selection of the 84-year-old actress' film and television work is already available on streaming services like Hulu and Netflix, as well as premium cable networks like HBO.
But TCM is a fitting network for the actress. "I watch Turner Classic Movies every night," Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview. "What would I do without TCM?"
Here is the network's complete schedule:
6 a.m. ET: It Started With a Kiss (1959)
7:45 a.m. ET: Bundle of Joy (1956)
9:30 a.m. ET: How the West Was Won (1963)
12:30 p.m. ET: The Tender Trap (1955)
2:30 p.m. ET: Hit the Deck (1955)
4:30 p.m. ET: I Love Melvin (1953)
6 p.m. ET: Singin' in the Rain (1952)
8 p.m. ET: The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)
10:30 p.m. ET: The Mating Game (1959)
12:30 a.m. ET: The Catered Affair (1956)
2:15 a.m. ET: The Singing Nun (1965)
4 a.m. ET: How Sweet It Is! (1968)
Meanwhile, HBO announced Friday that it has moved up the premiere of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. Rather than air in March, as originally planned, the critically acclaimed documentary is now scheduled to debut Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET. Speaking to Variety, HBO Documentary Films president Sheila Nevins described the movie as a "love story."
Reynolds died unexpectedly Wednesday after suffering a stroke, just one day after her daughter, Star Wars actress and screenwriter Carrie Fisher, suddenly passed away at age 60. Surviving family members Todd Fisher and Billie Lourd are planning a joint memorial service.