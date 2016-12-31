AP Photo/John Locher
AP Photo/John Locher
After Amanda Nunes defeated Ronda Rousey in Las Vegas Friday, the 28-year-old Brazilian champion continued to taunt her opponent on Twitter. "The Lioness" shared a Photoshopped picture of herself holding the championship belt while pushing Rousey—as a baby—in a stroller.
It only took 48 seconds in the first round for Nunes to win by TKO. It was the third fastest knockout in women's UFC bantamweight history, and the second consecutive knockout for Rousey, who lost to Holly Holm in 2015. "I stop everybody like that. When I asked for this fight, I prepared my mind, my spirit, my body for this moment," Nunes told UFC commentator Joe Rogan in the octagon after her big victory. "Nobody is going to take this belt away from me."
December 31, 2016
Many others reveled in Rousey's loss, including Justin Bieber. Following years of public feuding with the MMA fighter, the unapologetic pop star tweeted, "You just got knocked the f--k out."
Other stars, however, offered their sympathies to Rousey in the wake of her stunning defeat:
Respect/congrats 2 .@Amanda_Leoa an extraordinary fighter but as a die hard @RondaRousey fan wish her last fight ended differently #UFC207— Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) December 31, 2016
My Heart is broken...— Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) December 31, 2016
I will always support & love you @RondaRousey #UFC207 @ufc
Oh God @RondaRousey I really wanted u to get this one, we all know know how much it meant to you. Nada, pa'lante... Better things coming ??— Roselyn Sanchez (@Roselyn_Sanchez) December 31, 2016
Wow that fight definitely went a lot different than I expected— Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 31, 2016
.@RondaRousey blazed, paved, and built the path for today's female fighters. deserves our gratitude & prayers as she gets healthy again.— jonathan tucker (@jonathanmtucker) December 31, 2016
"I trained for this girl since my first fight in UFC. I proved to everybody I'm the best on the planet. Now she's going to retire and do movies she's already got a lot of money," Nunes said after dominating her opponent. "Forget about f--king Ronda Rousey—I'm the real champion!"
Rousey, for her part, has remained silent on social media.