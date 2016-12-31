Lamar Odom Ends 2016 With His Kids by His Side

Lamar Odom wants 2017 to be a slam-dunk.

To prepare for the New Year, he checked himself into a 30-day rehab program in December to address the demons that led to his near-fatal overdose in 2015. Though he's expected to be in rehab at midnight Saturday, he managed to spend some time with two of his children on Friday.

The 37-year-old athlete published a picture of himself posing with 18-year-old daughter Destiny Odom and 14-year-old son Lamar Odom, Jr. on Instagram—his first update since the summer. "No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people," he said. "#TheOdoms RichSoil."