Todd Fisher Insists Debbie Reynolds "Didn't Die of a Broken Heart"

Todd Fisher is looking for a silver lining.

After the sudden deaths of his 60-year-old sister Carrie Fisher and his 84-year-old mother Debbie Reynolds, Todd appeared on ABC's 20/20 Friday to discuss the legacy they left behind. In his first television interview since their deaths, he explained, "From the family's perspective, this is Debbie's destiny. She didn't want to leave Carrie and did not want to her to be alone."

As for Debbie, who died following a stroke, Todd told Elizabeth Vargas, "She didn't die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie...Carrie was a force of nature in her own right, you know. It took another force of nature to bridle and work with that and she was great with her."

Debbie died within a day of the Star Wars actress, who'd suffered a heart attack Dec. 23.