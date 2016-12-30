Some of our favorite Brady Bunch stars got together again to say goodbye to our favorite TV mom.
Maureen McCormick, who famously played eldest daughter Marcia on the '70s sitcom, reunited with former co-stars Christopher Knight (who played Peter), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) at Florence Henderson's memorial service.
"Most beautiful evening with family and friends celebrating our beloved Florence," McCormick wrote with a photo of everyone gathered in front of a screen that read "Remembering Florence Henderson."
Henderson, who became the staple of the sitcom through her role Carol Brady from 1969 until 1974, and in multiple specials after that, died on Nov. 24 at a Los Angeles hospital of heart failure. She was 82.
Henderson was surrounded by family and friends when she passed, her manager, Kayla Pressman, told the Los Angeles Times at a time. Pressman also told reporters that the actress had not been ill, so her death came as a shock.
It was especially surprising considering Henderson had visited the set of Dancing With the Stars (she also competed on the 11th season of the show in 2010) just three days prior to cheer on McCormick.
After completing the Viennese Waltz to Aretha Franklin's "You Make Me Feel," McCormick had a tearful and sweet moment with her onscreen mom, who was applauding her from the audience.
"You were fabulous," Henderson told McCormick with tears in her eyes. "I'm so proud."
An emotional McCormick returned to host Tom Bergeron after stealing a quick hug and sweet kisses on the cheek from Florence, and told him, "I love her...This is such a dream. It doesn't feel real. It's just so amazing to be on this set. I'm honestly just so thrilled that I'm here and being given this opportunity."
Henderson had four children with her first husband, Ira Bernstein. She was then married to Dr. John George Kappas from 1987 until his death in 2002.