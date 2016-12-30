Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
If you're out on the road, why not propose to the woman of your dreams?
Before ringing in the New Year, Gilmore Girls star Danny Strong headed to Hawaii with girlfriend Caitlin Mehner for one final 2016 getaway.
At the same time, the Hollywood actor decided to propose to the "cutest girl" he's ever seen.
"3 and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I'd ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit," he wrote on Instagram. "I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out."
Danny continued, "Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you @mehns #yes."
Followers of the couple were then treated to a clear view of the engagement ring that will make any lady swoon.
Danny was one of the many Gilmore Girls stars who returned to Netflix for the miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. His character Doyle McMaster served as the editor of the Yale Daily News and a love interest for Paris Geller (Liza Weill). He would appear in both the spring and summer episodes of the four-part series.
The actor was also featured in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and helped co-create the hit Fox series Empire with Lee Daniels.
Before wedding planning begins in the new year, this couple appears more than ready to celebrate their new relationship status. And what better place to do so than in the great state of Hawaii?
"Aloha," Caitlin shared on Instagram. "#Hawaii #bae #vacay #maui #peaceout2016 @strongdanny."
Congratulations to the couple.