Dancing With the Stars' Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are about to watch their lives change forever...and they can't wait!

The couple are expecting their first child together (a baby boy!), and they're eager for his arrival. A source tells E! News exclusively, that the pair have been counting down the days.

"Peta and Maks are so excited about the arrival of their baby boy, which will be any day now," the insider dished. "Peta is feeling great. She's looking beautiful, as always and has the mom-to-be glow. "