Sia Files for Divorce From Erik Lang

Sia wants to start fresh in 2017.

The "Cheap Thrills" singer has filed for divorce from Erik Lang in L.A., citing "irreconcilable differences." The exes announced their separation Dec. 7, telling E! News in a joint statement, "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment."

The couple announced their engagement in June 2014 and tied the knot two months later. In typical fashion, the shy singer-songwriter waited eight months to announce her marriage. Later, in an interview with Australian radio station Nova 96.9, Sia hinted that being in the public eye was putting a strain on her relationship. "It's kind of disappointing because we can't do anything. I'm kind of a bit famous," the "Chandelier" singer said. "I didn't realize I'm so famous."