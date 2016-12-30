Sia Files for Divorce From Erik Lang

Sia wants to start fresh in 2017.
The "Cheap Thrills" singer has filed for divorce from Erik Lang in L.A., citing "irreconcilable differences." The exes announced their separation Dec. 7, telling E! News in a joint statement, "After much soul searching and consideration we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are, however, dedicated to remaining friends. There will be no further comment."
The couple announced their engagement in June 2014 and tied the knot two months later. In typical fashion, the shy singer-songwriter waited eight months to announce her marriage. Later, in an interview with Australian radio station Nova 96.9, Sia hinted that being in the public eye was putting a strain on her relationship. "It's kind of disappointing because we can't do anything. I'm kind of a bit famous," the "Chandelier" singer said. "I didn't realize I'm so famous."
Sia and Lang were last photographed together at Spotify's pre-Grammy party in February.
Personal troubles aside, Sia has plenty to smile about in the New Year. She's in the running for Favorite Pop Artist at the 2017 People's Choice Awards on Jan. 18. The 41-year-old musician also received nominations in three categories at the 2017 Grammys: Best Pop Vocal Album (This Is Acting), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("Cheap Thrills [feat. Sean Paul]") and Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Try Everything"). The annual event airs Feb. 12 on CBS.
TMZ first reported the news of Sia's divorce filing Friday.
E! News has reached out to the singer for further comment.